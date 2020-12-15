Thon Hotel Bristol Stephanie announces the end of a vast investment plan by end December 2020, on the technical, esthetical, security as well as ecological point of view.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005486/en/

Thon Hotel Bristol Stephanie (Photo: Business Wire)

With its location on Avenue Louise, Brussels' most fashionable shopping and business district, Thon Hotel Bristol Stephanie is ideally located for a business or family trip to Brussels. The hotel is part of the Norwegian chain, Thon Hotels. With their slogan "add color to your day", they always try to spread some positive energy and to believe in the future. That is the reason why innovation, ecology and design were the focus of the three past years.

The major renovations in 2018 concern the refurbishment of the façade and the replacement of the windows and window frames, the installation of a 7-seater sauna and the creation of a new fitness area installed with Technogym equipment.

This was followed in 2019 by the renovation of the meeting rooms and main corridor, the refurbishment of the public toilets, the installation of new CCTV in the whole property and the installation of extra fire resistant doors in front of all elevators on all floors.

In 2020, the hotel renovated 50 rooms (new room type: 25 deluxe rooms with sauna and a Royal suite) as well as 2 rooms for PMR and the corridors, installed terrace separations, a cogeneration system, solar panels and replaced the lights of its 4 floor parking with LED lights. It also replaces its GP1 (air ventilation and temperature for restaurant, corridor, lobby and administration offices) and its heating system.

The last works were the installation of a new revolving front door and the renovation of the Front desk.

Thanks to the above investments, Thon Hotel Bristol Stephanie is the place to stay when you visit Brussels for leisure or business while becoming one of Brussels' most ecological hotels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005486/en/

Contacts:

Thon Hotels:

Marketing and Brand Leader

02/200 39 04

emma.lemaitre@thonhotels.be

Emma Lemaître