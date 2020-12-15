ThinkGenetic Announces Integration of Innovative Diagnostic Aid in Takeda Pilot Awareness Initiative

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / ?ThinkGenetic, Inc. is set to launch three disease-specific versions of the diagnostic aid, SymptomMatcher for upcoming pilot awareness initiatives by global biopharmaceutical leader, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Six pilots, which will be released publicly in 2021, create a tailored online interactive experience to help individuals determine if their health signs and symptoms could be the result of an underlying, undiagnosed genetic condition. The initial pilot programs will focus on awareness around Fabry disease, Gaucher disease and Hunter syndrome (also known as mucopolysaccharidosis type II or MPS II).

"This collaborative undertaking not only supports important educational initiatives in genetics," says ThinkGenetic CEO Dave Jacob, "but also harnesses the power of innovative technology to decrease the diagnostic odyssey. This partnership initiative can help provide a way for patients and healthcare providers to work together and uncover possible causes of health issues due to an underlying genetic component."

The first phase of the pilot project began in Taiwan and focused on easy-to-use landing pages designed to educate users about Fabry and Gaucher disease. It also introduces the interactive SymptomMatcher tool specific to those conditions. These individuals will use the AI-based tools to learn if their health issues may be connected to an underlying genetic condition. As part of the tool, users are provided actionable steps in the form of personalized summary information to take to their doctor and patient-friendly questions and answers tailored to the Taiwanese population.

"Providing interactive, patient-focused tools empowers individuals and families to understand possible underlying causes of their medical issues and effectively discuss them with their healthcare providers," explains ThinkGenetic Co-Founder and genetic counselor, Dawn Laney. "This is a critical element to shortening the diagnostic odyssey."

Upon development of the first pilot, Takeda has added five additional countries to the program. These are Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Turkey, and Russia.

"The initial pilot project with ThinkGenetic has raised significant interest within our organization," says Marie Gray, Regional Franchise Head, Rare Metabolic Disease & Neuroscience, Growth and Emerging Markets (GEM) Business Unit at Takeda. "Disease awareness and diagnosis are two very critical steps in addressing the needs and treatment of patients with Rare Metabolic Diseases like Fabry, Gaucher and Hunter. The Takeda teams in GEM are motivated and excited to roll-out our disease awareness pilots in 2021 and are already planning additional launches in other countries within the region."

About ThinkGenetic

ThinkGenetic is digitally revolutionizing undiagnosed patient identification by locating and educating individuals with genetic conditions using artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. For more information, visit https://thinkgenetic.com.

Contact: Ruth O'Keefe, ThinkGenetic, Inc., ruth@thinkgenetic.com, +1-972-836-8702

Related Images

Related Links

ThinkGenetic, Inc. Website

ThinkGenetic, Inc. News

SOURCE: ThinkGenetic, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620932/ThinkGenetic-Announces-Integration-of-Innovative-Diagnostic-Aid-in-Takeda-Pilot-Awareness-Initiative