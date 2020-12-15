Valmet to supply new flash drying and baling line and CTMP rebuild to SCA Ortviken mill in Sweden

HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a new flash drying and baling line and a rebuild of the existing integrated thermomechanical pulp (TMP) production line at SCA's Ortviken mill into a chemi-thermomechanical pulp (CTMP) market pulp line, which will have a capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year. The delivery and installation of the equipment will take place during 2022 and the start-up of CTMP production is scheduled for the beginning of 2023.

The value of the order will not be disclosed. However, a project of this size and scope is typically valued at EUR 40-50 million. The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2020.

"We are very excited to collaborate with SCA and to be selected as partner for this conversion of the Ortviken mill to CTMP pulp production. We are convinced that this Valmet delivery will provide the best performance, and the pulp product mix required, to meet SCA's high expectations for this project," says Andreas Lindstedt, Corporate Account Manager, Services, Valmet.

"Both SCA and Valmet are built on a long industrial history and our joint efforts go back to year 1930 when SCA's Östrand mill was built in Sundsvall, Sweden. Our companies have a strong focus on more sustainable development as well as safety and quality. We are very proud to be the selected partner when SCA takes the next steps forward into the future," says Rickard Andersson, Vice President, Fiber Processing Business Unit, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

SCA Ortviken mill in Sundsvall, Sweden.

Information about Valmet's delivery

The flash drying line includes two high consistency output TwinRoll presses for dewatering, Slab presses for bale forming and a baling line with a Wrapper applyer using paper as wrapping. Additionally, two identical flash dryers, developed with focus on energy efficiency, are part of the delivery including engineering, installation, training, start-up and commissioning.

Valmet and SCA have together developed a concept to produce CTMP at best possible operating expense using a combination of existing and new equipment. The unique chip treatment method, part of the HT-CTMP line currently used at SCA's Östrand mill, will be utilized also in the rebuilt line at Ortviken.

Information about the customer SCA Ortviken

SCA Ortviken in Sundsvall, Sweden, is a mill site in transformation. From having been one of the world's largest publication paper mills, it will now become one of the world's largest production lines for CTMP, using the parts of the infrastructure from the production of TMP and publication paper. There is also production of green energy on the mill site, supplying the Sundsvall district heating grid.

For further information, please contact:

Rickard Andersson, Vice President, Fiber Processing Business Unit, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +46 70 305 5722

Andreas Lindstedt, Corporate Account Manager SCA, Pulp Solutions EMEA Scandinavia Sales, Services, Valmet, tel. +46 70 576 5498

