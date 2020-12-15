The first 5 MW portion of the large floating power plant was connected to the transmission system of a 404 MW hydropower dam on the Black Volta River.From pv magazine France The Ghanaian government has inaugurated a 5 MW floating solar photovoltaic system on the reservoir of the Bui hydroelectric dam in Ghana. The 5 MW pilot PV array is the first section of a floating PV project with a total capacity of 250 MW, which will be implemented in blocks of 50 MW. The solar plant was connected to the transmission system of the 404 MW Bui hydropower dam, which was commissioned in 2013 by the Chinese company ...

