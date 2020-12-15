As of January 3, 2021, the post-trade transparency publication deadline in Article 7(4) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/583 of 14 July 2016 (RTS 2) will change from 15 minutes to 5 minutes. This will consequently affect the time limits for off-book trade reporting. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets is therefore updating its time limits for off-book trade reporting effective January 3, 2021. Market Model section 5.4.1 will be updated accordingly with the below addition. For full text, see the updated Market Model valid from January 3, 2021: https://www.nasdaq.com/docs/2020/12/15/Genium%20INET%20Market%20Model%20-%20Equi ty%20Derivatives%20v2.12.pdf. Trades reported by phone or e-mail to the Exchange shall be submitted as soon as is technically possible, however no later than 3 minutes after the time of agreement to ensure proper publication by the Exchange. The Exchange reserves the right to reject trades provided by phone or e-mail in case of incomplete/inaccurate trade details or where the stated time of agreement prevents the Exchange to meet applicable regulatory requirements, including requirements on post-trade transparency. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833142