Virtual Thumb Drive through Raven's CRx Field Computers Seamlessly Syncs Information Between the Office and Field

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today the release of Virtual Thumb Drive (VTD), the latest tool in Raven Applied Technology's expansive CRx field computer product suite. VTD's powerful addition to ag operations is enabled through the Slingshot Services and Logistics platform. Available for order today in Russia, Europe and Latin America, this solution brings greater reliability in over-the-air data transfer for ag operations.

This software advancement seamlessly and quickly connects the office to Raven's CRx field computers: CR7 and CR12. Raven's CRx products offer lightweight field computers to any cab with extensive field-planning and job execution capabilities. VTD's introduction into this product suite ensures operators have the information they need to confidently complete their job. VTD's over-the-air access from the office to the field gives flexibility to send jobs, update information and receive job status to make informed decisions for the operation.

"Raven's commitment to bring agricultural solutions to the market on a global scale is attributed to our service first mindset," said Frank Dorenkamp, International Business Director for Raven Applied Technology. "We have heard across the world that reliable connectivity from the office to the field is an ongoing challenge. Our team is listening to the needs of farmers from Russia to Brazil, and we are proud to release VTD as a part of our Slingshot platform. Slingshot bridges the gap from the field to the office, increasing productivity, confidence and accuracy."

Raven's Slingshot Services and Logistics platform is the leading technology solution to connect ag equipment to an operation's offices for efficient, aligned and accurate work. Through a tiered subscription approach, customers can receive the unique connectivity solution to fit their needs. Slingshot services offer a full spectrum of performance and control for an ag operation. Alongside VTD, the Slingshot platform gives operations:

The ability to access coverage and guidance information between multiple machines in the same job.

Machine operation, idle and transit time data, accessible 24/7.

Complete visibility to where equipment and assets are located and what tasks they are completing.

VTD is now available in Russia, Europe and Latin America through a Silver or Gold Slingshot subscription package. Learn more at https://ravenprecision.com/vtd.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company's groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

For decades, Raven Applied Technology has been committed to maximizing operational efficiencies through its innovative agriculture technology. The company's autonomous product suite, Raven Autonomy, is an extension of that core. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, logistics technology, and autonomous solutions Raven provides precision agriculture products designed for ag retailers and growers to remain competitive and profitable into the future. Learn more at https://ravenprecision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005005/en/

Contacts:

Thijs Esselink, Raven Europe Regional Sales Manager

Raven Applied Technology

+31 (0) 227 549300

thijs.esselink@ravenind.com