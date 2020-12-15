Technavio has been monitoring the logistics robots market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005234/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get a Free sample report in minutes
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the logistics robots market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The indoor and outdoor logistics segment is leading the market.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Implementation of stringent health and safety regulations are the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 31%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ABB Ltd., B2A Technology SAS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The good ROI offered by logistics robots is driving the market. However, the need for technical expertise will challenge the growth of the market
- How big is the APAC market?
Over 46% of the market's growth will originate from the APAC.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market- The hospital logistics robots market is segmented by application (PLS, food delivery, laundry delivery, and waste transportation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market- The security and law enforcement robots market is segmented by application (unmanned logistics, border patrolling and bomb detection, and law enforcement) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., B2A Technology SAS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the ROI offered by logistics robots will offer immense growth opportunities, the need for technical expertise will likely pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this logistics robots market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Logistics Robots market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Indoor And Outdoor Logistics
- Factory Logistics
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41088
Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The logistics robots market report covers the following areas:
- Logistics Robots Market Size
- Logistics Robots Market Trends
- Logistics Robots Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the implementation of stringent health and safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics robots market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics robots market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the logistics robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the logistics robots market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics robots market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- B2A Technology SAS
- Clearpath Robotics, Inc.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KION GROUP AG
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- OMRON Corp.
- Teradyne Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Toyota Industries Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005234/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/