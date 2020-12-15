Technavio has been monitoring the logistics robots market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the logistics robots market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The indoor and outdoor logistics segment is leading the market.

Implementation of stringent health and safety regulations are the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 31%.

ABB Ltd., B2A Technology SAS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp. are the top players in the market.

The good ROI offered by logistics robots is driving the market. However, the need for technical expertise will challenge the growth of the market

Over 46% of the market's growth will originate from the APAC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., B2A Technology SAS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the ROI offered by logistics robots will offer immense growth opportunities, the need for technical expertise will likely pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this logistics robots market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Logistics Robots market is segmented as below:

Application Indoor And Outdoor Logistics Factory Logistics

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The logistics robots market report covers the following areas:

Logistics Robots Market Size

Logistics Robots Market Trends

Logistics Robots Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the implementation of stringent health and safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics robots market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the logistics robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the logistics robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics robots market vendors

