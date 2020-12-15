Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Announces Qualification for the New Apex Market Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (AQSE and CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it qualifies for the new "Apex" segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, after meeting certain eligibility criteria.

Sativa Wellness notes today's announcement by the Aquis Stock Exchange PLC (the "AQSE"), that the two new segments of the market have come into force. Please see the AQSE link for the full announcement.

Sativa Wellness has been notified by AQSE that it qualifies for the "Apex" segment of the AQSE Growth Market. In order to be eligible for admission to Apex, Sativa has succeeded in meeting, amongst other things, the following eligibility criteria:

A minimum market capitalisation of £10 million

At least 25% shares in public hands

At least 2 market makers

A minimum 2 years' trading history

Adopted a recognised governance code

In meeting the above criteria, the Company expects that there will be more retail and institutional interest, leading to higher trading volumes, and an enhanced ability to use its APEX segment public market status to raise additional capital.

Henry Lees-Buckley, CEO of the Sativa Wellness Group Inc. stated "the status of the Apex segment is clearly designed for more established companies that have experienced boards and corporate governance standards. We welcome this segmentation from the Aquis Stock Exchange and believe that the Apex segment is better placed to support our growth ambitions".

Further information regarding the Company can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Henry Lees-Buckley

Chief Executive Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Joseph Colliver

Chief Financial Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Jason Dussault

Investor Relations and Communications

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

jason@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Stillcanna's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to the eligibility criteria of the AQSE, the Company's eligibility for the Apex segment of the AQSE, the extent of retail and institutional interest in the Company following the qualification for the Apex market of the AQSE, whether such interest will lead to higher trading volumes, and Company's ability or otherwise to use its APEX segment public market status to raise additional capital.

Although Sativa Wellness believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that the Apex segmentation will impact trading volumes or increase the likelihood of the Company raising capital in the future. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and Sativa does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

