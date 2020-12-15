Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Enters into Distribution Agreement with Grande West to Offer BioCloud Technology Covid-19 Detection Systems for Vicinity Buses

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Grande West, a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, to offer BioCloudTM technology to the Vicinity line of buses.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Grande West as we continue to target the important sector of ground transportation with an established and successful bus OEM. We are excited to be working with another disruptive Canadian company, focusing on a transit solution that will make buses safer and reduce risk of potential viral spread for the riders," stated Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol Energy. "We anticipate that this additional partnership will add another channel for incremental sales as the need for safe detection of airborne viruses in public spaces grows."

Under the terms of the non-exclusive distribution agreement, Grande West will offer the BioCloud solution as an option in its Vicinity LightningTM, Vicinity LT and Vicinity heavy duty bus specifications. Grande West's existing customers will be notified of the option to retrofit the BioCloud devices into existing fleets across Canada. United States customers will be serviced by working with Kontrol Energy's exclusive distributor, United Safety and Survivability Corporation. Pricing will not be disclosed for industry competitive purposes.

William Trainer, President & CEO of Grande West stated, "Grande West is proud to be partnering with Kontrol in working towards making our Vicinity buses safer for all of our end users. The Company is expanding its product lines into Electric Vehicles and lighter duty models and ramping up its U.S. sales and expects significant growth in the coming years. We will do everything we can to offer the safest and most effective transit solutions to our customers."

As an initial step, Grande West is immediately ordering two of BioCloud units for its offices and operations headquarters in Aldergrove to improve the safety considerations of its employees.

About BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others.

Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Energy provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes world-class manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built VicinityTM medium and heavy-duty buses available in electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel drive systems. The Vicinity LightningTM EV with an electric propulsion drive system is available for 2021 deliveries.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and with a strong distribution chain in the U.S., is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

www.grandewest.com

www.vicinitybus.com

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

