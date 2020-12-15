Please be informed that DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 December 2020. Name: DecideAct ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061414471 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACT ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 7,683,177 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 36077735 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209623 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 1010 Technology ------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833155