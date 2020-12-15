The combined company will improve access to health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), real world evidence (RWE) and market access services for researchers in the life sciences

Scientist.com, the healthcare industry's leading marketplace for outsourced R&D, announced today it will acquire HealthEconomics.Com, a private US-based company that has spent the last 25 years creating a global Connected Community of scientists and suppliers of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), real world evidence (RWE) and market access services. The acquisition, expected to be completed in January, reflects Scientist.com's mission to empower and connect scientists worldwide and HealthEconomics.Com's mission to create a connected global community focused on improving patient outcomes.

"The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are increasingly using value-based approaches to evaluate new and existing therapies; Patti and her team at HealthEconomics.Com are the pioneers of this fast-growing area," stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and founder of Scientist.com. "Combining our two platforms helps researchers evaluate and purchase critical HEOR and RWE solutions needed to improve patient access to high quality, cost-effective medicines."

HealthEconomics.Com was founded in 1994 as a resource portal for researchers, payers and academics engaged in generating or evaluating data and evidence to describe the clinical, economic and patient-reported outcomes of healthcare interventions. It has expanded to global prominence among the ever-growing community of stakeholders by facilitating important industry connections between researchers and solution providers, and through its central repository of current news, resources, jobs, events and educational assets.

"It has become clear over the past 25 years that HEOR and RWE are critical tools in healthcare research. This has resulted in a huge increase in the number of medical researchers, payers and providers using HEOR and RWE to improve value-based decision-making," remarked Dr. Patti Peeples, RPh, PhD, CEO and founder of HealthEconomics.Com. "Joining forces with Scientist.com enables us to accelerate the adoption of best practices by researchers and service providers across this fast-growing community."

