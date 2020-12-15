July 2020 marked the second anniversary of Dynam Capital (Dynam) taking over the management of VietNam Holding (VNH). Dynam's portfolio team picks a tightly focused selection of businesses set to benefit from positive demographic, industrial and urbanisation trends. Vietnam is a vibrant Asian country with a sizeable population of c 100m, that has surprised the world with its strong economic performance in 2020, which could lead more international investors to take notice. Vietnam has made successful trading alliances in Asia and globally and its ability to attract foreign direct investment should help underpin growth prospects for its companies.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...