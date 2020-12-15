Deep Pharma Intelligence names Nanox Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX), TransMedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX), Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM), Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR), and Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILK) as best Health-Tech companies to watch in 2021-2022.

The report provides an overview and brief assessment of 5 highly impactful and promising medical hardware technologies to be watched in 2021-2022, and the companies behind their development and commercialization.

In the case of Nanox Imaging, the company went to the initial public offering (IPO) in August 2020 and have become a target for aggressive short selling following the IPO.

Shortly after, in December, the company publicly demonstrated the product and its commercial readiness, thereby supporting its strong position and cementing perceived value of the assets and company attractiveness for the public market long trade practitioners.

We consider these 5 companies to be well-balanced, strong, and well-positioned enough to successfully implement product development and commercialization strategies, and achieve prominent growth dynamics.

The choice for the list of top candidates takes into account factors like the overall potential impact on healthcare, technological novelty and uniqueness, robustness, the company's R&D strength and commercialization prospects, and other relevant considerations.

The report features companies' business background, brief history, state of research and development and intellectual property (IP), overview of companies' product and value offerings outlining technological novelty, summary of their major partnerships and customers, the history of funding rounds and IPO-related information, dynamics of R&D spending over years, property analysis, and brief SWOT analysis (strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats).

"All the reviewed companies, in our opinion", says Director at Deep Pharma Intelligence Dr. Andrii Buvailo, "possess strong R&D basis, have well-developed level of know-how and intellectual property, favorable growth drivers, and large total addressable markets for their products and services. The selected companies have strong innovative components and long histories of scientific or technological research, which give them tangible competitive edge in gaining market share and positioning their brands on the global scale."

The full report can be accessed on https://www.deep-pharma.tech/high-impact-companies.

