Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG company, announced today that it has expanded the distribution network for its Dream Water branded products via increased brokerage coverage throughout the United States as well as additional international distribution agreements.

An integral part of Harvest One's commercial strategy is to expand the distribution base for its consumer brands, Dream Water and LivRelief. The Company has recently added three prominent brokers for its Dream Water brand - Seidman Food Brokerage, Carlin Group and The Bureau of Brand Management - in order to increase brand coverage nationally and develop new channels for additional growth. The expanded broker network will focus on new emerging channels for Dream Water products including Natural Health Food, as well as further developing existing channels of Grocery, Mass, Convenience and Drug. Additionally, there will be an increased focus on the Company's Direct Store Delivery ('DSD") distribution model which will significantly increase market coverage of independent retailers across the United States.

"The addition of three prominent brokers and an expanded channel strategy will significantly strengthen distribution of Dream Water products throughout the United States, helping the Company to achieve its objective of adding significant additional store fronts throughout 2021," said Gord Davey, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "A robust broker network ensures the strong infrastructure needed to accelerate growth in North America and also provides the Company with an expanded platform to launch new over-the-counter (" OTC") and infused products offerings."

North American and international expansion remains a key priority and the Company has recently broadened its international reach with distribution agreements within the Middle East region. Harvest One now has distribution agreements for Dream Water products with four countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman. The Company continues to evaluate additional opportunities for expansion with distribution partners in other regions including Europe, Asia and South America.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global company that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on sleep, pain, and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space with a focus on cannabis infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods. Harvest One owns and operates three subsidiaries; Dream Water Global, LivRelief (consumer) and Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

