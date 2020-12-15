AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" on its Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 27, 2020 approved amendments in the Articles of Associations that stipulate nominal value change from EUR 1.40 to EUR 0.10 by increasing the amount of shares by a factor of fourteen. Consequently, to this change the ISIN of listed shares will be changed. December 15, 2020 is the last trading date with the previous ISIN code. Considering the full trading and settlement cycle of the old ISIN will end on December 17, 2020, Nasdaq Riga has decided to suspend the trading until the corporate action is finalized. The first trading day with the new ISIN will be December 18, 2020. Current ISIN code before the nominal value change LV0000101384 New ISIN code after nominal value change LV0000101772 Last trading date with previous ISIN before nominal value 15.12.2020 change Suspension of trading in the orderbook 16.12.2020 17.12.2020 First trading day with the new ISIN 18.12.2020 Order book short name (unchanged) BTE1R OrderbookID (unchanged) 96124 This is an informative update about regarding the first trading date. More details on the nominal value change and flushing of the orderbook available here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com