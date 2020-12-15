ClickStream Corporation: WinQuik App Announces Actor Pooch Hall From Showtime's Hit Series "Ray Donovan" as Lead Primetime Host and Makes Changes to Include Celebrity Cameos

New Format Launching Dec.15th Reduces Response Times, Allows for Faster Gameplay and Promotes Pop Culture Trivia

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / WinQuik app announced today that changes have been made to improve user experience and to maintain competitive integrity. A major change taps popular host Pooch Hall as the face of the WinQuik app, where he will appear in more live trivia games five times a week starting Tuesday, Dec 15th.





"We're taking WinQuik app to the next level. I'm going to have fun with our users, and we've got a little something for them nightly with this new format," said BET's The Game actor Pooch Hall. "It's insane how fast people can win money in roughly 6-7 minutes. Game times will be even faster and I'm gonna throw some of my celebrity friends into the mix. You never know who's going to show up!"

WinQuik is incorporating celebrity cameos into questions along with 'guest' expert hosts. The time allotted to answer each question will decrease from 10-seconds to 07-seconds, and the games will shift from genre-based trivia to more broad-ranging pop-culture categories that appeal to all demographics. Shorter intros will also get users into the game quicker.

"We've listened to a lot of feedback and are amping up the entertainment value to create the most engaging experience possible for our users," said Amber Theoharis, VP of Original Programming. "Everyone loves Pooch so it made sense to give him a bigger platform and we knew we had to shorten our answering time. It's the little tweaks we will continue to make as we listen to fans and what they like most about WinQuik."

The WinQuik App now exceeds 5,000 unique users and the marketing campaign which commenced November 17th, 2020, has shown a 39% increase of nightly users per night for the comparable period. With such positive results, Clickstream is doubling the marketing budget to accelerate the positive trend.

About Pooch Hall

Pooch Hall was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, where he played football, ran track and boxed. Pooch won the Southern New England golden gloves in 1994. He started acting at the age of 21. After starring in several independent feature films, Pooch got his big break as football player Derwin Davis on BET's The Game (now on Netflix). Other credits include features, Jumping the Broom, Carter High, Chuck and A Dog's Purpose as well as the series Suits, Criminal Minds and Unsolved. Pooch just wrapped his seventh season as Daryll in the Emmy-award-winning Showtime series Ray Donovan and will be appearing in the Russo Brothers' upcoming feature Cherry.

About Winquik

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production for 2021 featuring actor Pooch Hall and other celebrity hosts such as NFL Quarterback Joshua Dobbs and celebrity chef Jordan Andino. Show subject matter includes sports, music, Hollywood, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily as well as the ability to challenge friends and family 1-v-1. WinQuik is owned by Clickstream, a technology public company (OTC "CLIS") focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the WinQuik platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | Twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

