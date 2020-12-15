Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.12.2020
WKN: A0Q4KV ISIN: US8342EP1070 
15.12.20
15:20 Uhr
0,402 Euro
+0,006
+1,52 %
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2020 | 14:32
Solitario Zinc Corp.: Solitario Zinc Hosts Corporate Update Town Hall Webinar

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) invites you to a Corporate Update Town Hall with O&M Partners on Tuesday, December 15th at 4:05 EST. President and CEO, Chris Herald will deliver a corporate presentation followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in the webinar or listen by phone, please register here https://bit.ly/2K4H4RB. The webinar will be available for replay.

About Solitario
Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.0 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Christopher E. Herald
President & CEO
(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

Valerie Kimball
Director - Investor Relations
720-933-1150
(800) 229-6827

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620861/Solitario-Zinc-Hosts-Corporate-Update-Town-Hall-Webinar

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
