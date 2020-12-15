American Battery Metals Corporation Reaches Critical Milestones

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), today announced updates on critical milestones it has achieved on the path to opening its pilot lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Fernley, Nevada.

Over the past three months, ABTC has achieved three critical milestones that enable the Company to move ahead in permitting, constructing, and commissioning its pilot lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Fernley, Nevada:

Purchased the Pilot Factory Land - ABTC purchased 12.44 acres of undeveloped land located at 345 Winston Lane, Fernley, Lyon County, Nevada. ABTC will be constructing five separate building areas on this property to create a Pilot Plant campus that includes: Production Process Areas, Feedstock Sorting Area, Analytical Laboratory Spaces & Process Development Bays, a Storage Warehouse, and general Office Space.

Secured Water Rights - ABTC has secured multiple water allocations from the Fernley Area Basin 76 (Lyon, Washoe, Storey, and Churchill Counties) of Nevada's West Central Region (Hydrographic Region 5). By securing these water rights, ABTC ensures it can operate its pilot facility at full throughput with adequate water capacity for many years to come.

Hired Design/Build Construction Firm - After a rigorous national search, ABTC has selected Miles Construction as the design-build contractor for its Fernley pilot plant campus. The Miles team of talented architects, mechanical electrical & process engineers, HVAC system designers, fire protection engineers, and construction contractors are currently working with the ABTC team through construction design and the permitting process with the City of Fernley (City) and the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection (NDEP). ABTC is finalizing its permitting processes with the City and NDEP and will announce updated permitting and construction timelines in early 2021.

"ABTC is making great strides to construct our pilot lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, Nevada as quickly as possible. We are grateful for Nevada's support to do so. At full capacity, our pilot facility will recycle 20,000 metric tons of feedstock a year to recover critical and strategic materials needed to manufacture new EV and consumer electronic batteries - and to ensure these lithium-ion batteries do not end up in the landfill as waste," said CEO Doug Cole.

About American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced the groundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

P:775-473-4744

info@batterymetals.com

SOURCE: American Battery Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620925/American-Battery-Metals-Corporation-Reaches-Critical-Milestones