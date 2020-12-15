A huge renewable energy complex is planned to include 5 GW of PV capacity. Furthermore, the State Power Investment Corporation has announced a plan to set up a 5 GW heterojunction solar cell factory in Fujian province.One of China's largest state-owned energy enterprises, China Energy Engineering Corporation, or Energy China (CEEC), announced last week that it had signed an agreement with the government of Erdos, in Inner Mongolia, to build a 6 GW renewable energy complex. The huge project will include 1 GW of wind power, 5 GW of solar, and an unspecified capacity of energy storage. Total investment ...

