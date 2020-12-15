Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a leading provider of invisible and continuous authentication technologies for enterprises, today announced the availability of its fourth quarter 2020 product release ("Q4'20 product release").

The product release brings new features and enterprise-oriented infrastructure to Plurilock's family of identity-centric cybersecurity products, including Plurilock ADAPT multi-factor authentication ("MFA") and Plurilock DEFEND continuous authentication.

Cloud Server Privacy, Scalability Enhancements

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release introduces a new cloud server architecture designed to further increase Plurilock's fault tolerance and system availability through a modular, adaptive architecture, newly optimized failover capabilities, and enhancements to real-time health monitoring.

Behavioral Biometrics Enhancements

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release includes new optimizations in Plurilock's behavioral biometrics infrastructure that reduce the amount of data that must be gathered and maintained to continuously identify users, further enhancing Plurilock's privacy profile.

These changes also add increased learning automation, enabling Plurilock to achieve mature behavioral-biometric profiles for user identification more quickly and with less input from users and administrators.

Mobile Application

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release includes the launch of Plurilock's own mobile applications for iOS and Android, now available on Google's Play Store and Apple's iOS App Store.

When used in an organization's ADAPT deployment, the Plurilock mobile app enables users to achieve step-up authentication through Plurilock's own mobile application rather than other MFA solutions.

New Supported Mac, Windows, Proxy Configurations

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release adds Windows and Mac OS proxy environments as supported configurations, enabling enterprise organizations that rely on proxy services for security to leverage Plurilock DEFEND and its continuous authentication capabilities without additional configuration work.

The product release also adds recent versions of Apple Mac hardware and Apple Mac OS operating systems as supported configurations, to better serve clients whose environments include newer Mac OS systems.

Enhanced Product Support Experience

With Plurilock's Q4'20 product release, clients will also receive access to a re-engineered Plurilock support experience. This experience features a new client support portal designed to make service and support even more accessible to clients.

The new support portal makes tickets, statuses, and communication history visible to clients on a real-time basis, enabling a better, more transparent SLA experience.

The portal also includes access to a new client-accessible knowledge base designed to house product documentation, common questions, integration examples, and software distribution and provisioning as enablers for new clients.

Impact and Availability

Plurilock's Q4'20 product release is designed to make Plurilock a more compelling offering for enterprise clients for whom scalability, reliability, flexibility, and support are key purchase and adoption drivers.

"This product release represents a number of key improvements behind the scenes," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security Inc. "Based on feedback from our clients over 2020, we identified new opportunities for improvement and executed on them. We believe that this product release will enable us to achieve new levels of enterprise effectiveness."

The Plurilock Q4'20 product release is scheduled to be rolled out to existing Plurilock clients in phases, with rollout to all clients expected to finish by mid-January 2021.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

