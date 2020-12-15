Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland") is pleased to announce that is has commenced growing its second crop of approximately 1,000,000 (1 Million) grams of magic truffles consisting of three different strains, including Psilocybe Mexicana, Psilocybe Galindoi, and Psilocybe Tampanensis.

"Red Light Holland is ecstatic to announce that we have started to grow our second batch of magic truffles, expected to be 10X the original batch's size totalling an expected 1,000,000 (1 Million) grams of Magic Truffles. We are proud as a company, in the Psychedelic sector to actually produce product now, as opposed to making mere projections about the future. We believe in providing responsible adult access now, through education and information and we are happy to be moving so quickly and efficiently," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland. "We are almost done harvesting our expected first batch, which has been pre-sold, and we are again, excited for this future growth."

"This is another great day for the Company. We have perfected the harvest process right through to packaging and we are excited to be growing this very large amount of Truffles," added Hans Derix, President of Red Light Holland (who resides in Horst). "Red Light Holland's growth operation, including sourcing of truffle's genetics and working with substrates in a proven and perfect growing environment, including working with the proper equipment to complete the growth process from harvest right through to packaging and distribution is something we are truly proud of."

Red Light Holland's growth operation, which is approximately 3,000 square feet custom built, indoor growing, production and distribution facility is in Horst, The Netherlands. The expected batch of 1,000,000 grams of Magic truffles, including Psilocybe Mexicana, Psilocybe Galindoi, and Psilocybe Tampanensis is expected to be available in the Netherlands in mid 2021.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

