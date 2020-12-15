Cortado Mobile Solutions Is Now a Samsung Silver Partner

BERLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise mobility expert Cortado Mobile Solutions has strengthened its cooperation with Samsung and is now certified as a Samsung Silver Partner in its Knox Partner Program.



Some years ago, Cortado Mobile Solutions already integrated Samsung's Knox Platform for Enterprise (KPE) into its solutions. Now, Cortado has further expanded its cooperation with the market-leading smartphone manufacturer and is now additionally certified as a Samsung Silver Partner in its Knox Partner Program.

With the integration of Knox solutions into the Cortado portfolio, customers can use additional security features on Samsung devices in conjunction with Cortado's device management. Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME) is also supported, which is another option for mass registration of mobile devices in addition to Google's Android zero-touch enrollment. And for medium-sized companies, Cortado is already approved as a certified provider within Samsung's Knox Validated Program. Certification for the Knox Service Plugin (KSP), also within the Knox Validated Program, is currently being prepared.

"Over 50 percent of our customers use Samsung devices," says Benjamin Schüler, CTO of Cortado Mobile Solutions. "It's a matter of course that we want to offer our customers the highest level of security, convenience, and real added value for their devices through our close cooperation with Samsung."

More information about Knox Partner Program can be found at: https://partner.samsungknox.com

Cortado Mobile Solutions

Cortado Mobile Solutions creates enterprise mobility and file sharing solutions for companies, teams and freelancers. Whether on premises or from the cloud - Cortado solutions consistently focus on improving the user's mobile ability to perform. At the same time, the security requirements of companies are of the highest priority. Cortado Mobile Solutions follows the philosophy that the combination of working with native apps and the use of operating systems' own security architecture brings the highest levels of user acceptance.

Cortado solutions are developed and tested at its headquarters in Berlin. In addition to the highly qualified consultants in Germany, we also have experts at our branch offices in the USA, UK, Australia and Japan ensuring availability and support for all our global customers.

Press Contacts:

Headquarters: Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager, Phone: +49-30-408-198-725, E-mail: press@cortado.com