The Law Offices of James C. DeZao: The Law Offices of James C. Dezao Discusses Slip and Fall Accidents This Winter

PARSIPPANY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Slip and fall accidents rank among the most common types of injury-causing accidents in the United States. Although slips and falls can happen any time of the year, winter is an especially dangerous season, with snow, ice and sleet transforming otherwise safe surfaces into a slippery mess.

This season The Law Offices of James C. Dezao discusses slip and fall accidents and what injured parties can do to protect their rights and get the help they need to recover.

Understanding Slip and Fall Accidents

A slip and fall refers to a situation in which an individual becomes injured by falling, tripping or slipping, usually as a result of the dangerous condition of the premises. These types of injuries can occur both in and outside of an establishment and can be caused by the negligence or improper maintenance or upkeep of the property by a third (liable) party.

For example, wet floors, poor lighting, deteriorating materials, lack of rails, icy patches and more can all result in serious injury or death.

Understanding the Rights of Injured Parties

For those injured or who suffer damages due to no fault of their own, but rather due to the negligence, actions or inaction of another party, the law provides certain remedies. Individuals who have been injured physically or emotionally or whose wellness has been compromised due to the irresponsibility of another, are said to have sustained a "personal injury" under the law.

According to James Dezao, slip and fall personal injury cases are based on fault, with both state and federal law providing specific guidelines for the determination of which party or parties may be at fault or liable and which may be entitled to compensation for damages.

Those injured may be entitled to certain rights, benefits and compensation under the law. According to Dezao Law Firm, injured parties may be able to seek compensation for:

Medical bills

Lost wages from time off work

Bodily pain and suffering

Emotional distress

Negatively impacted mental well-being, cognition or wellness

Property damage related to personal injury

Brain damage

And more…

The Role of a Personal Injury Attorney in Slip and Fall Cases

Personal injury attorneys such as James Dezao of The Law Offices of James C. DeZao, help injured parties take advantage of the rights provided to them under state and federal law. They act as an advocate and champion for the injured individual, fighting to get them the compensation they deserve to help them recover and move forward with their lives.

It is the responsibility and duty of a personal injury attorney to apply the law to the facts of the case in question and to represent the injured party's best interests at every step. From filing lawsuits to uncovering evidence and building a case, to negotiating with insurance companies, a personal injury attorney is there to take the weight and stress of legal proceedings off of the recovering individual's shoulders.

About The Law Offices of James C. DeZao

Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, with offices located in Jersey City, and Scotchplains, NJ, since 1985 The Law Offices of James C. DeZao has provided results-oriented, aggressive and vigorous personal injury representation for clients.

For over 25 years, theLaw Offices of James C. Dezao has proudly defended and upheld the rights of residents across New Jersey. During this time the law firm has established a lengthy track record of wins both in and out of the courtroom, compassionate yet aggressive representation, unparalleled service and a true dedication to their clients.

Hallmarks of the Firm Include:

Aggressive representation

Personalized approach to cases

Client-centric, caring and compassionate service

Attentive and always ready to answer questions

A demonstrable track record of satisfied customers

A track record of positive client outcomes

Expansive resources leveraged to aid in attaining positive client outcomes

A team of brilliant legal minds with a specialized focus across various legal fields

Contingency-based representation (no upfront costs)

Those individuals in need of personal injury representation are encouraged to reach out to DeZao for a free initial consultation.

Contact:

The Law Offices of James C. Dezao

Allie@DeZaoLaw.com

(866) 802-3616

SOURCE: The Law Offices of James C. Dezao

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620815/The-Law-Offices-of-James-C-Dezao-Discusses-Slip-and-Fall-Accidents-This-Winter