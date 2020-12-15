JNC Resources Inc.: JNC Resources Completes Payment to Proceed in Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / JNC Resources Inc. (CSE:JNC)("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the payment to proceed with the initial stages of due diligence for the recently announced Letter of Intent (LOI) with Southern Precious Metal Ltd. (SPML). As per the agreement, JNC has paid CAD $75,000.00 to SPML thus fulfilling the initial commitment for the two premier gold properties in New South Wales, Australia. The company is very excited to partner with SPML, who along with management has an impeccable track record of exploration and development all over Australia.

"We firmly believe that this initial step is a great indication of commitment to our partners. I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with a successful management team that have the geological experience and proven track record in Australia. Partnering with SPML will give us the leadership needed to help reach our corporate milestones and advance our corporate objectives. The completion of this acquisition will further strengthen JNC's assets into a premier exploration company with multiple global land assets in our portfolio" stated Mike Mulberry, CEO of JNC.

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC is a North American-based junior venture mineral exploration company with a goal to develop under-explored properties and benefit from deal flow generated by strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Currently the Company is developing its 100% optioned Triple 9 Project in South Central British Columbia. The Triple 9 Project is a gold property with a new discovery of high levels of base metals, located 20 km from the town of Sicamous. JNC also has an option agreement with Great Basin Resources to acquire 100% control and interest in the Imperial Project in Nevada. The Imperial Property is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which has been a prolific mining area in the state. The Property is in close proximity to the town of Goldfields, where gold production occurred in the early part of the 20th century.

