SPYR, Inc.: SPYR Inc. Subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Establishes Hong Kong Representative Office

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / SPYR, Inc., dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a holding company building a portfolio of technology companies through targeted acquisitions, including its newly acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX, a registered Apple® developer, and reseller of Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion dollar smart home market, today announced that Applied MagiX Inc., has established a Representative Office in Hong Kong, which will serve as a liaison with vendors and development resources in Shenzhen and throughout greater China.

"With our increasing reliance on partners and vendors in China and the Asian region, a liaison presence in Hong Kong gives us significant economic and logistical advantages," explained Dr. Harald Zink, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Magix Inc. "We will use our Hong Kong office for logistics and to assist us in interfacing with our local partners as we ramp up development and subsequent manufacturing of our products."

"Our presence in Hong Kong marks an important step for us in establishing and cementing relationships with our regional development partners - giving us a solid foundation for the roadmap to developing our family of products," Dr. Zink further explains.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR, Inc., dba SPYR Technologies, is a holding company involved in building a portfolio of technology companies through targeted acquisitions. The Company is currently exploring acquisition opportunities in the technology industry.

