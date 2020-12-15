Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Modern Meat mit großem Produktlaunch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DKZZ ISIN: ES0118900010 Ticker-Symbol: UFG 
Tradegate
14.12.20
08:00 Uhr
23,380 Euro
+0,290
+1,26 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
FERROVIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERROVIAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20023,27015:23
23,20023,27015:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FERROVIAL
FERROVIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERROVIAL SA23,380+1,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.