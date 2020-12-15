DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 15-Dec-2020 / 13:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement DATE: December 14, 2020 Reference: Public disclosure dated 19.11.2020. With the public disclosure referenced above, it was announced that on November 18, 2020, our Bank signed a syndicated loan agreement with a maturity of 367 days, consisting of USD 267,500,000 and Euro 312,000,000 in two separate tranches, and that the total loan amount may be increased with new participation through the accordion terms under the agreement. In line with the accordion terms, as a result of the new participations, the amount of the said syndicated loan, has been increased to USD 267.500.000 and Euro 332.000.000. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD Sequence No.: 89762 EQS News ID: 1155376 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1155376&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

