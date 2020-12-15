Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market to Receive Tailwinds, with Growing Use in Biopharmaceutical Companies: Future Market Insights

Market players are focusing on expansion of their portfolios and strategic collaborations to attain licensing and distribution, and expanding geographical presence.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / The global mammalian transient protein expression market will be recording a steady CAGR over the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. The market has exhibited sturdy growth prospects with growing interest in terms of researchers and academics in the bio-medicine industry, influencing market expansion amid the projected period.

"A notable rise in R&D activities biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical market players to manufacture and develop advanced biologics comprising therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies is fuelling demand. Furthermore, investments into drug expansion is significant to push long-term growth." says an FMI analyst.

Key Highlights

North America, led by the US will remain dominant in the global market throughout the forecast period.

Reagents & consumables will be leading among other categories and accounting for over 33% of the overall market share.

Bio production applications is anticipated to record high growth rate over the forecast period.

Drivers

Progressions in genetic research is poised to generate prospects over the forecast period.

Recombinant protein therapeutic applications will be fueling demand for mammalian transient protein expression.

Rising demand from the biomedicine industry is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Restraints

Poor purification ensues in sub-optimum conditions, which might create a major operational challenge.

Poor media to resin ratios and adjustments in supernatant dialysis terms makes measures for instance strip-resistant nickel resins critical requiring additional effort and time, which would limit market prospects.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Social distancing regulations and strict lockdown owing to COVID-19 outbreak has ensued in delayed projects in research and biomedicine applications in the mammalian transient protein expression market. Key players have foreseen lower revenue and sales amid the crisis rising from disruptions of supply chain, and unavailability of adequate manpower. However, potential for use in vaccine development is projected to offer prospects for short-term expansion, moderately alleviating loss amid this period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the mammalian transient protein expression market are majorly engaged in launch of novel product offerings comprising antibody and gene coding production. Strategic agreements in terms of distribution and licensing, and geographical expansion are further gaining prominence.

Key market players operating in the global market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group, Merck KgaA, Takara Bio Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, HiMedia Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Sino Biological Inc. and Promega Corporation.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the mammalian transient protein expression market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of Product Type (Instruments, Expression Vector, Reagents & Consumables, Cell Lines{Chinese Hamster Ovary Cells, Human Embryonic Kidney Cells and Others), Application ( Bio Production{Antibody Production and Therapeutic Protein Production}, Functional Cell Based Assays, Academic Research and Others), End User (Contract Research Organization, Biopharmaceutical Companies and Academic & Research Institutes), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

