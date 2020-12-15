Anzeige
KR1 plc - Appointment of Non-executive Director

KR1 plc - Appointment of Non-executive Director

PR Newswire

London, December 15

15 December 2020

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-executive Director

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that Rhys Davies has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today.

Rhys is the Founder and Managing Director of Creselly Investments Limited. Rhys has over 25 years' experience of making investments in public and private companies and has served as a director of many listed and unlisted companies and investment funds. Prior to founding Creselly, Rhys worked for The Boston Consulting Group and Schroder Investment Management. Rhys holds degrees from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and Imperial College, London, as well as the CFA designation.

Rhys Davies commented: "With an exceptional track record of returns, KR1 is one of Europe's leading digital asset investment companies. I am pleased to be joining the board as KR1 enters the next stage of its development."

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented: "Rhys brings a wealth of experience that will prove hugely valuable to us as we grow the Company. In our pursuit to further strengthen our position as one of Europe's leading publicly listed digital asset investment companies, we believe this appointment to the board is in the best interests of KR1 and its shareholders."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
Simon Nicol
+44 (0)16 2467 6716

simon@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein		(AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Nominis Advisory Ltd
Angus Campbell		(PR Adviser)
pr@KR1.io

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Rhys Cathan Davies that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

Current Directorships/PartnershipsPast Directorships/Partnerships
EIH plcDamille Investments II Limited
Damille Partners LimitedLoudwater Trust Limited
Creselly Investments LimitedRapid Realisations Fund Limited
Creselly Immobilien AG
Club des Alpes LLP

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

