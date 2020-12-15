Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Providence Film Group, a Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) subsidiary and production company, has started designing its eight building, multi-purpose, state-of-the-art studio. This studio is being created with the intent of providing its employees with an environment that maximizes creative thought processes.

The studio will consist of eight different buildings. The Amenities within this studio include everything from basic offices to penthouse apartments. Other recreational amenities that the studio plans on having is an arena, a game room, a swimming pool, all-inclusive spa, screening rooms, sound stages, daycare and many more as the list is endless.

"I want to create a studio that my artists don't have to leave If they need something. Whether they need a mental break, some fun leisure time, a place to live, a haircut, whatever you can think of, I want it to be in my studio. This will become a second home to them," says Xavier Mitchell, CEO of both Providence Film Group and Valiant Eagle Inc.

The location for this multi-purpose studio has yet to be determined.

Pursuant to the previous press release regarding the share option agreement signed by Valiant Eagle for the acquisition of majority control of the American Basketball Association, Xavier Mitchell states, "We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a group that will provide funding for us to acquire majority control of the American Basketball Association. We are hoping to have a term sheet signed and corresponding funding before the end of the year."

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Providence Film Group

Providence Films is a Los Angeles-based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films foci consists of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities in an innovative and targeted style.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

