Increased Health Consciousness across the Globe Drives Demand Opportunities in Insulated Water Bottles Market: TMR

- Insulated water bottles market is likely to gather around US$4.1 Bn by the end of 2026. This growth is owing to growing interest of manufacturers in innovation and making their products more attractive and user-friendly

- The Asia Pacific insulated water bottles market is likely to show prominent growth avenues in the forthcoming years

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insulated water bottles are gaining traction among major worldwide population. These bottles are used every day for storage of drinking water. The growing trend of consuming boiled water is expected to boost the expansion of the global insulated water bottles market. Apart from boiled water, these bottles find extensive application for storage of beverages during activities such as travelling, sports, and trekking. Users can select from products manufactured from metal, plastic, silicone, and glass material.

Analysts at TMR largely concur that the global insulated water bottles market will show growth at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% during assessment period. With growing focus on advancing product quality, major industry leaders are investing in research and development activities. This factor is estimated to impact positively on market expansion.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40352

Key Findings of Insulated Water Bottles Market Report

The global insulated water bottles market is projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR during tenure of 2017 to 2026.

Thus, the market is likely to account for around US$4.1 Bn by 2026 end.

by 2026 end. Based on primary usage, everyday is dominant market segment.

The abovementioned segment is likely to gather approximately US$1.8 Bn in revenues during assessment period.

in revenues during assessment period. In terms of product types, mugs is leading segment in insulated water bottles market.

Of all material types, the metal bottles is prominent segment in the market.

On regional front, Asia Pacific except Japan is dominant region for the insulated water bottles market.

Explore 170 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Insulated Water Bottles Market (Product Type - Fine Mouth, Big Mouth, Mugs and Tumblers; Primary Usage - Everyday, Sports, Travel and Others; Sales Channel - Modern Trade, Departmental Store, Online Stores and Other Sales Channel; Material Type - Plastic, Metal, Glass and Silicone) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/insulated-water-bottles-market.html

Insulated Water Bottles Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global insulated water bottles market is estimated to gather prominent revenues during forecast period 2017 to 2026. One of the important factors stimulating demand opportunities in the market is changing consumer preference associated with choice of drinking bottles.

The market for insulated water bottles is likely to gain substantial sales opportunities on the back of growing health consciousness among major population living in all worldwide locations. This population base is inclined toward the use of boiled water. Therefore, they are giving preference to use insulated water bottles while carrying their drinking water. On the back of this factor, the insulated water bottles market is gathering extensive demand opportunities.

In recent period, there is noteworthy growth in the use of insulated water bottles for carrying juices and beverages during treks, trips, and long journeys. This factor is generating extensive demand for the products from the global insulated water bottles market.

Analyze global insulated water bottles market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Insulated Water Bottles Market: Competitive Assessment

The competitive landscape of the global insulated water bottles market seems to be highly intense. To gain prominent position, major enterprises in this market are using diverse strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Many enterprises are increasing focus toward improving the product quality. To achieve this motive, they are checking the probabilities of using new and effective materials and manufacturing sturdy products.

Several vendors in the global insulated water bottles market are focused on incorporating technological advancements in their production houses. On the back of all these activities, the global market for insulated water bottles is estimated to show upward growth curve in the forthcoming years.

The list of important companies working in the insulated water bottles market includes Thermos, Ice Shaker, Fnova, Geysa, Mira healthy Human, 321 Strong, Cayman Fitness, and Hydro Flask.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=40352

The insulated water bottles market can be segmented as follows:

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Product Type

Fine Mouth

Big Mouth

Mugs

Tumblers

Primary Usage

Everyday

Sports

Travel

Others

Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Departmental Store

Online Stores

Other Sales Channel

Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Silicone

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market - The research report by TMR further states that the U.S. pharmaceutical plastic bottles market will register a steady growth at a CAGR of 4.10% over the period from 2016 to 2024. The main type of products in this market are dropper bottles, liquid bottles, packer bottles. Among these, the packer bottle segment is witnessing the most significant demand across the U.S. Researchers expect this scenario to remain so over the next few years.

Pharmaceutical Bottles Market - The increasing demand for therapeutic medications related to eyes, ears, and nose, conventionally prescribed in dropper bottles, is likely to drive the dropper segment considerably in the years to come. The liquid segment is expected to gain from the augmenting demand for liquid medications as an efficient alternative to solid medicines from patients having swallowing issues. As E-liquid is in its budding stage, the segment is anticipated to exhibit moderate progress in the forthcoming years.

Eco Friendly Bottles Market - The global eco friendly bottles market has risen at a rapid pace in recent years in response to the growing support to environmental causes from governments and the masses alike. The eco friendly bottles market has been driven by the eagerness of key competitors to cash in on the growing support to environmentalism, which has led to consistent innovation, as well as steady government support. The steady prevalence of these drivers is likely to enable rapid growth of the eco friendly bottles market in the coming years.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/insulated-water-bottles-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg