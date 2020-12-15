IoT in Manufacturing Market worth $53.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "IoT in Manufacturing Market by Component (Solutions (Network Management and Data Management) and Services (Professional and Managed)), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical (Process and Discrete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the IoT in Manufacturing Market size is projected to grow from USD 33.2 billion in 2020 to USD 53.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the IoT in Manufacturing Market include growing demand for industrial automation in the manufacturing industry, rising need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of assets, rise in the number of cost-effective and intelligent connected devices and sensors, increasing need for reliable, secure, and high-speed network connectivity, and increased adoption of cloud computing platforms.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT in Manufacturing Market"

401 - Tables

50 - Figures

331 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129197408

Based on services, the managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services are an approach to outsource specific manufacturing operations to a service provider and focus on improving business operations and reducing unnecessary expenses and overheads. The growth of the managed services segment is expected to be driven by the increased monitoring and security requirements, improved regulatory compliances, enhanced productivity, and improved data integrity while meeting strict SLAs. In manufacturing industries, advanced sensors, control systems, and software applications work together to obtain and share real-time information as finished goods make their way down the production line. MSPs connect people across all business functions and regions and provide them with relevant information related to intelligent design, operations, and maintenance as well as offer higher quality of services and safety.

Based on organization size, large enterprises is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Large enterprises are witnessing an increased need to deploy IoT in manufacturing solutions and services to efficiently manage their large number of assets spread across geographies. The adoption of IoT in manufacturing solutions and services in large enterprises is high as compared to SMEs. The high adoption is due to the affordability and high economies of scale of large enterprises that enable organizations to leverage IoT in manufacturing solutions and services. In today's highly competitive world, large enterprises particularly leave no stone unturned to capture a larger market share. Hence, large enterprises spend significant amounts on becoming technologically proficient.

Based on application, the real-time workforce tracking and management segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

It is a big challenge to ensure workers' safety, remotely track them, and achieve improved regulatory compliance. Organizations are constantly looking to execute the activities of a worker more effectively while improving efficiency, reducing non-productive work, and providing a safe work environment. IoT-enabled workforce management provides visibility that connects data and people together to ensure effective deployment of staff and improved service delivery. Workforce management automates activities, such as scheduling tasks and assigning field resources and equipment to various employees on the respective manufacturing floor.

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=129197408

North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

Owing to the early adoption of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, edge computing, and mobility, manufacturers in North America are keen to integrate IoT technologies into their manufacturing processes. The increasing adoption of smart, secure, and connected technologies for asset-centric applications is expected to increase the market growth. The advent of SMEs and the adoption of digitization in manufacturing are expected to drive the growth of the market in North America. Cisco, IBM, PTC, Microsoft, and GE are some of the leading vendors of IoT in manufacturing solutions and services operating across the North American market. For instance, Cisco DNA improves the way manufacturers design, build, and manage enterprise and production facilities.

Major vendors operating in the IoT in Manufacturing Market include Cisco (US), IBM (US), PTC (US), Microsoft (US), General Electric (US), SAP (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Bosch.IO (Germany), Atos (France), HCL Technologies Limited (HCL), Intel (US), Oracle (US), Schneider Electric (France), Zebra Technologies (US), Software AG (Germany), Telit (UK), Wind River (US), ClearBlade (US), Litmus Automation (US), Uptake (US), HQSoftware (Estonia), ScienceSoft ( US), Mocana (US), and Impinj (US).

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=129197408

Browse Related Reports:

Production Monitoring Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution, Service (Professional and Managed), Organization Size, Industry (Process Manufacturing and Discrete Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/production-monitoring-market-176717688.html

IIoT Platform Market by Platform Type (Device Management, Application Management, Connectivity Management), Application Area (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-iot-platform-market-11186318.html

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/iot-manufacturing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/iot-manufacturing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg