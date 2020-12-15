According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie, solar accounts for 43% of all new electric generating capacity additions through Q3 2020, more than any other electricity source.From pv magazine USA U.S. solar companies installed 3.8 GW of new solar PV capacity in Q3 2020. That was a 9% increase from Q2 installations as the industry worked to recover from some of the worst impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2020 report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie, solar accounts for 43% ...

