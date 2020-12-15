Through the transaction, Cubico acquired 47 operating assets with a capacity of 274 MW - including 167 MW of PV in Spain as well as 7 MW of solar plants in Italy -and a portfolio of solar projects under development of about 1.4 GW.From pv magazine Spain Canada-based Cubico, an infrastructure vehicle owned by the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) and created by Banco Santander and the insurer PSP, has acquired Spanish solar asset owner and developer T-Solar for €1.5 billion. U.S. venture capital manager I-Squared had asked Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for T-Solar more than a year ago but the ...

