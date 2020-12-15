Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses From Italy Branded Products now Available in 9 Retail Stores

The Company Expects Additional Stores to Be Added, in the Near Future, to Its Growing List of Retailers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), proudly announces that the recent launch of Kisses From Italy organic and gluten-free branded products can now be found in 9 stores in the greater Montreal area and Mississauga, Ontario. The Company's recent product launch has been enthusiastically greeted with open arms in a shorter time frame than what was expected and the Company continues to expand the list of retailers that will soon be carrying Kisses From Italy branded products.

Kisses From Italy's retail products currently include a gluten-free pasta line with flavors such as yellow corn, black bean, beetroot, red-lentil, or yellow-lentil. Also available are various flavors of organic gluten-free gnocchi made with potato, spinach, butternut squash, or beetroot and a gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice vegetarian, plant-based, and one which includes Beyond Meat as an ingredient. Also bearing the Kisses From Italy brand is the Company's initial line of organic, extra virgin, olive oil made with the highest quality olives and produced and imported directly from Italy.

Michele Di Turi, co-founder, President, and co-CEO of Kisses from Italy commented, "I am proud of how the team has come together to accomplish our goal of having Kisses From Italy branded products on store shelves. Having first introduced our products in the Fruits du Jour stores in Montreal on November 20th, it was such a major achievement for us. Given the usual product push just before the holidays, in all areas of the retail space especially food-related stores, we were hoping to have our products in an additional 2 to 3 stores by the end of 2020. We are happy to announce that in less than a month, Kisses From Italy branded products are now available in 9 stores, 8 across the Greater Montreal area and 1 in Mississauga, Ontario. We also want to thank our team members that are currently working hard in the Kisses From Italy restaurant locations in South Florida. Their dedication and support, has given the Company's management the time to focus on other avenues, that we believe, will continue to push Kisses From Italy in the right direction.

Over the last few months, even when faced with all the challenges brought upon us by 2020, the team has worked hard and dedicated quite a bit of time in preparing for our retail launch and working with our suppliers, and building a strong sales force. We believe this is only the beginning. The retail stores that our products are now in are among some of the most popular and well-known stores with food shoppers in the Great Montreal area. We are also pleased to report that we have already received re-orders for our products from some of the retailers. Also, our confidence in our products stems from the fact that we have received great feedback, from consumers, concerning the distinctive quality and taste of our products. We expect additional product lines to be introduced shortly,' stated Claudio Ferri, Kisses From Italy's co-founder, co-CEO, and CIO.

Kisses From Italy's focus remains on the main business lines of being a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor and continues to move forward in growing the brand and streamlining its efficiencies which includes its current retail stores in South Florida, Bari (Italy) and soon to be open the Company's first franchise in the State of California which has been unexpectedly delayed due to the onset of COVID.

Kisses From Italy branded products are now available in the following stores:

Fruits du Jour, 1655 Mont-Royal Ave E, Montreal, QC H2J 1Z6

Berchicci, 6205 Boulevard Couture, Saint-Léonard, QC H1P 3G7

Mastro Vinci Retail Store, 1075 Queensway E unit #15, Mississauga, ON L4Y 4C8

L'Intermarche Lagoria RDP, 9025 Boul. Maurice Duplessis, Montreal, QC, H1E 6M3

Olio & CIE, 7020 Avenue Casgrain, Montréal, QC, H2S 3A2

L'intermarche Langelier, 8700 Boul Langelier, Saint-Léonard, QC H1P 3C6

L'intermarche Jarry, 5001 Rue Jarry E, Saint-Léonard, QC H1R 1Y1

B il Taglio, 248 Rue Jean-Talon O, Montréal, QC H2R 2X5

Pharmacie Brunet Thai Lam, 7200 Blvd. des Roseraies, Anjou, QC, H1M 2T5

A Kisses From Italy product stand at L'Intermarche Lagoria RDP

Located at: 9025 Boul. Maurice Duplessis, Montreal, QC, H1E 6M3

Kisses From Italy Organic and Gluten-Free Gnocchi

(Potato, Beet Root, Butternut Squash, Spinach)

Kisses From Italy Gluten-Free Pasta

(Black Bean, Yellow-Lentil, Yellow Corn, Beet Root and Red-Lentil)

Kisses From Italy - Organic Olive Oil

(Made with high-quality olives, produced and imported directly from Italy)

Kisses From Italy Gluten-Free and Vegetarian Lasagna

(Gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice vegetarian, plant-based and one which includes Beyond Meat as an ingredient.)

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate-owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

