EfficientIP, a leading provider of network security and automation solutions specializing in DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM), today announced two new senior appointments Thierry Drilhon as chairman of the board and Cécile Ferreboeuf Clayes as a new board member.

Thierry Drilhon has been appointed to the role of Chairman of EfficientIP. He brings with him extensive experience of the technology sector, having previously worked in senior roles at Microsoft and Cisco, including CEO Cisco France, and Vice President EMEA and Senior Vice-President Worldwide Channel.

During his tenure at Cisco, M. Drilhon drove long term growth in the French market, increasing the company's revenue from $350m to $1.2b. As Senior Vice President, a key facet of his role was driving the business within the Channels, Alliances and Distribution sectors across more than 45,000 partners worldwide. M. Drilhon currently serves as the President of the Franco-British Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he represents the interests of more than 2000 companies.

Thierry Drilhon, Chairman at EfficientIP, said: "I am delighted to be joining EfficientIP at a time when enterprises around the world are realizing the true value of holistic DDI and network automation solutions. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and building upon the record growth EfficientIP has recorded this year, reinforcing its position as a worldwide leader."

Cécile Ferreboeuf Clayes, a senior business development professional with deep expertise in telecommunications and cloud services, has joined the company as a new board member.

Cécile Ferreboeuf Clayes currently serves as Director of Business Development at Microsoft. In this role, she has specialized in major industrial sectors including IoT, manufacturing and autonomous driving.

Cécile Ferreboeuf Clayes has been instrumental in the development and implementation of the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform since the onset in 2010, driving the strategic integration of Independent Software Vendors (ISV) within the Cloud environment. Her team has been responsible for securing significant Cloud deployment contracts in the fields of manufacturing and connected transportation.

Before joining Microsoft, Cécile Ferreboeuf Clayes had spent 10 years at Alcatel-Lucent and Hewlett Packard (HP) as an executive account manager.

"Throughout my career I have witnessed the critical importance of agile and secure networks as a prerequisite for companies' successful digital transformation. As we continue to see industries embrace the global shift towards Cloud, the vital role of DDI will only increase. I am delighted to bring my industrial expertise and help drive further growth around cutting-edge IT initiatives," commented Cécile Ferreboeuf Clayes, Member of the Board at EfficientIP.

"We are very excited to welcome both Thierry and Cecile to our company. We have seen significant company expansion this year, as businesses embrace the flexibility and scalability offered by cloud and accelerate their IT digital transformation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In H1 alone, we saw a 38% growth in billings. The experience of these two business leaders will help us cement our position in the DDI space and build upon our success even further," commented Jean-Yves Bisiaux, President of EfficientIP.

Thierry Drilhon and Cécile Ferreboeuf Clayes will sit on the board together with EfficientIP founders Jean-Yves Bisiaux and Ronan David, Olav Ostin of TempoCap, and Guillaume Girard and Antoine Trannoy of Jolt Capital.

