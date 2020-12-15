Catena Media Selects MetaBet's Contextual Betting Products to Enhance User Engagement and Conversions

Partnership Provides Automated Display Solutions, Across All Major Sports, for Catena Media's U.S. Network of Affiliate Sites

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Catena Media announced a partnership with MetaBet today to leverage the company's suite of sports betting engagement and conversion tools across twenty of its iGaming websites. The relationship provides Catena Media with enterprise access to MetaBet's odds comparison products, interactive search tools, and event tiles displaying real-time odds and betting opportunities for all markets offered by U.S. sportsbook operators.

MetaBet's automated content solutions provide contextual displays that highlight the latest lines and promotional offers, integrating seamlessly with the editorial produced by Catena Media's team across major US sports leagues and European soccer. By leveraging MetaBet's flexible platform, Catena Media will be able to natively highlight live betting info in compelling, scalable ways across any content type - both to engage its audience and drive new and repeat bettors to sportsbook partners.

"As more sportsbooks and markets come online in the U.S., providing betting products and data in a captivating, targeted, and scalable manner becomes an increasing challenge,"said Dustin Gouker, Head of Content North America at Catena Media. "With MetaBet's marketing automation platform, we can serve geo-targeted, real-time betting content across our properties to effectively engage our audiences and increase the leads we provide to gaming partners."

"We're excited to work with the Catena Media team and introduce the company's audience to interactive visuals that present relevant betting info to make informed decisions," said Benn Gurton, MetaBet's Managing Director. "Working with a leader in the performance marketing industry like Catena Media helps further our vision of providing products for publishers that deliver value for interested bettors and drive conversions for affiliated sportsbooks."

To date, Catena Media has implemented MetaBet's products on national brands TheLines, PlayPicks, and PlayUSA, as well as over a dozen local 'Play' sites, with plans to expand to additional properties as more states launch mobile sports betting. The initial set of MetaBet products integrated by Catena Media include Game Tiles, Odds Comparison Tables, Interactive Bet Calculators, and Player Prop Search Tools, with additional offerings planned for the future.

About Catena Media

Catena Media has a leading position within online lead generation. The company has about 400 employees in the US, Australia, Japan, Serbia, UK, Sweden, Italy and Malta (HQ). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.catenamedia.com.

About MetaBet

MetaBet helps publishers unlock new value from their content and sports fans through automated, contextual betting product integrations. From interactive bet calculators to intelligent hyperlinking, the company's turnkey, marketing automation tools increase engagement and drive revenue for a variety of publishing partners. Besides leading affiliates, MetaBet works with sports media companies such as MSN Sports to betting industry broadcasters like VSiN. MetaBet is a joint venture, resulting from a partnership with Are You Watching This?!. For more information or to take a product tour, please visit www.metabet.io.

Contact:

MetaBet PR

646-828-7816

info@metabet.io

SOURCE: MetaBet

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620730/Catena-Media-Selects-MetaBets-Contextual-Betting-Products-to-Enhance-User-Engagement-and-Conversions