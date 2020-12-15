FactMR: Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market will Foresee Short-Term Decline in Growth, however, Long-Term Scenario Looks Positive: Fact.MR

Market players are focusing on strategic collaborations with the target of strengthening applications scope for bio-based platform chemicals, creating new revenue streams over the forecast period.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / The global bio-based platform chemicals market will record a healthy growth rate amid the assessment period (2020-2030). Extensive application in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages will assist in attaining highest market share over the forecast period. Bio-glycerol will hold higher demand, in spite of the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak, with the sector exhibiting steady retrieval by 2021.

"Rising demand for bio-based platform chemicals from end-user sector, stringent regulations on the application of traditional petroleum-based chemicals, along with alterations in customers preference on eco-friendly products are prime factors fuelling long-term growth of the market." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5366

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market - Key Takeaways

North America, led by US will be dominating the global market followed by Europe.

Bio-glycerol type accounts for majority of the market share over the forecast period.

Polymer production segment on the basis of application will foresee strong growth prospects in the near future.

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market - Drivers

Rapid expansion of the green chemistry industry is likely to contribute to developments in the market.

Sturdy expansion of disposable income and extensive scope of applications will assist the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Customer preference for environment friendly offerings and technological innovations will drive the market growth.

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market - Constraints

Shortage of raw material and price fluctuations of raw materials are projected to hamper the growth.

Fitted competition from oil-based platform chemicals could impact the products cost and vendors operations, can negatively impact market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has moderately impacted the bio-based platform chemicals market. Although disruptions in supply chain are likely to hurt short-term forecasts, drop of fossil fuel usage amid the crisis will generate lucrative prospects.

In the pharma industry, demand for bio-based platform chemicals will remain high. Furthermore, applications in the agrochemicals industry will be gaining traction, as governments continue to invest in food security. These aspects will impact market growth in the post pandemic era.

Explore the global bio-based platform chemicals market with 38 figures, 116 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/5366/biobased-platform-chemicals-market

Competition Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated and is categorised by substantial market share amid leading in terms of value and volume. Leading companies identified in the global bio-based platform chemicals market are BioAmber Inc., Yeild10 Bioscience Inc., Succinity GmbH, Prinova Group LLC, Cargill Inc., Dow DuPont Inc., GFBiochemicals Europe, Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Myriant Corporation.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the bio-based platform chemicals market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of type (c3 (glycerol and 3-hydroxypropionic acid), c4 (succinic acid, fumaric acid, malic acid, and aspartic acid), c5 (levulinic acid, glutamic acid, lactonic acid, and xylitol), and c6 (sorbitol, glucaric acid, and 2,5 furan dicarboxylic acid)) and application (plastic formulation, bio-fuel, cosmetics, paints & coatings, solvents, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of Fact.MR's Chemical & Materials Landscape

Emollient Esters Market: Find insights on emollient esters market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Furan Dicarboxylic Methyl Ester Market: Fact.MR's report on the furan dicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME) market offers insights on the market during 2020 to 2030, including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Detergent Polymers Market: Read an analysis of the detergent polymers market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. Fact.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1741/global-biobased-platform-chemicals-market

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620962/Bio-based-Platform-Chemicals-Market-will-Foresee-Short-Term-Decline-in-Growth-however-Long-Term-Scenario-Looks-Positive-FactMR