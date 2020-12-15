Smart Cabin creates peace of mind for ENGIE's customers and presents a new opportunity for IoT value creation

IoT automation and analytics software company Waylay today announced it delivers its platform to the ENGIE Smart Cabin solution, which adds intelligence to any high voltage electricity cabin. Smart Cabin adds real-time monitoring and initiates alarm escalation to minimize the operational impact of power interruptions. It brings peace of mind and confidence in operational reliability to ENGIE's customers.

The ENGIE Smart Cabin solution monitors the power supply and critical parameters of high voltage cabins based on a set of sensors installed on the voltage cells. The solution also monitors temperature, humidity, and door access. The sensor data is first transmitted via the IoT Sigfox network, then data is collected and processed by the Waylay platform to detect anomalies or power interruptions, generate alerts, and escalate alarms for quick interventions. In addition, customers get real-time status views via the Smart Cabin dashboard.

"Smart Cabin is a new concrete example of ENGIE's innovation spirit. This new service offered to our B2B customers perfectly matches the digitization process and our goal to improve the quality of the services offered to our clients. It allows us to make the high-voltage cabin of our customers smart. And allows them to manage it proactively." said Pascal Stiens, Product Manager, ENGIE.

The Smart Cabin solution can be installed by ENGIE's field technicians, using the easy and flexible pairing and provisioning portal, without taking the cabin out of service. Waylay's technology takes care of the creation of the cabin's Digital Twin during provisioning and only customer specific contact details need to be added to complete the provisioning process. The Smart Cabin can be installed in both existing as well as new cabins and therefore provides the ENGIE account managers with an innovative and competitive advantage.

"ENGIE's Smart Cabin solution is an exciting example of IoT value creation" said Leonard Donnelly, CEO of Waylay. "I'm pleased to see that ENGIE takes another leap in a highly competitive market, setting the bar high for exceptional customer service standards. ENGIE accelerates the evolution of digital monitoring and enhances operational performance for their customers. Waylay's technology is particularly suited for real-time management of critical assets in the energy and utilities industry and we are clearly very proud to be part of ENGIE's solution."

