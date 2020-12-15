OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies: OMRON Launches Next Generation i4L SCARA Robot Series

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / OMRON Corporation (HQ: Shimogyo-Ku, Kyoto. President and CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) announced today that it will begin selling a new industrial robot, the i4L SCARA on Dec. 15, 2020. OMRON's i4L SCARA is a compact robot which offers strong performance at the lowest total cost of ownership, simple integration with unique Ethernet connectivity in the base, and maximum up-time by means of interactive maintenance alarms and an RGB Dome light. The need for affordable and autonomous material handling applications is becoming greater as more demanding tasks in industrial automation increase while companies face labor shortages along with challenges in implementing new social distancing requirements due to the Coronavirus. OMRON is setting a new bar in the light duty SCARA market, bringing strong performance at the most competitive price.

Get to work faster with simple integration and synchronization. The i4L delivers compact design, a small footprint, is simple to install, and can be table mounted or wall mounted, without the need for additional hardware or brackets. The i4L offers high-end, inertia, and repeatability for a light duty SCARA robot, providing all the performance necessary for your application. Its compact design and flexible programming make it ideal for a wide variety of robot applications including digital assembly.

Its status light helps to diagnose problems faster and more efficiently and maximizing value in every stage of the product life-cycle. It is ideal for high-speed repeatable applications. It has three options of working envelope with reaches of 350, 450 and 550mm. The i4L delivers OMRON's quality along with the lowest cost of ownership, scalability, preventative maintenance, and integration flexibility well above its class. With the addition?of the i4L SCARA, OMRON expands its position as a global leader in industrial robotics.

"OMRON has?invested many resources in helping customers realize?an advanced and flexible manufacturing?environment?with our?robotics technologies since the acquisition of U.S. based robotics company Adept Technology, Inc. in 2015, as part of OMRON's?'innovative-Automation' initiative," said Motohiro Yamanishi, Senior General Manager of the Robotics Business Development Project at OMRON's Industrial Automation Company, adding, "The new i4L SCARA robot will be key in advancing that initiative a step further, by giving customers competitive performance and reliability at an affordable price. The i4L SCARA safely automates material transport operations. This is an?area rapidly being enhanced with industrial robots in industries worldwide?as a method not just to meet labor shortage challenges but to manage the risks associated with the global spread of the Coronavirus."

"Onsite logistics, the movement of products and material within the factory and warehouse, is becoming a real bottleneck for many companies due to the frequency and tediousness of the job, compounded by rising labor costs and the need to meet social distancing protocols. Fast-paced manufacturing environments require speed and flexibility. OMRON's i4L SCARA robot can help companies solve this issue because it can work 24 hours a day tirelessly, punctually, and safely in the same environment as people," said Tom Mathias, President, and CEO of OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of robotics and safety solutions for manufacturing industries and?part of OMRON's Industrial Automation Business.

Highlights of the i4L SCARA include:

Simple Integration: The i4L offers simple integration within a compact design and footprint. Installation is simple since the robot can be mounted on a horizontal surface (table mount) or a vertical surface (wall mount) without the need for additional adapters or brackets. Cable connections can be arranged so that they exit through the mounting surface or are parallel to the mounting surface.

Optimize your line with maximum up-time: The i4L helps maximize up-time by means of interactive maintenance alarms and an RGB dome light. The i4L robot diagnoses problems faster with its unique and highly visible multi-colored LED light dome which provides predictive maintenance and convenient indication of the robot status.

The best performing industrial robot solution for your factory: The i4L offers high-end inertia and repeatability for a light duty SCARA robot, providing all the performance necessary for your application. Get to work faster with simple integration, and synchronization by deploying multiple robots and reducing set up complexity and programming time.

More options than ever before: OMRON has taken our standard SCARA robot to the next level by appealing to a variety of applications allowing for more productivity within the workplace. The i4L's speed helps to expedite material handling and helps to reduce material costs, while freeing human resources for other tasks that maximize productivity.

Additional features include:

5kg maximum payload capacity.

350 mm, 450mm, and 550mm reach options.

Weight for 350mm/450mm = 15kg

Weight for 550mm (180 mm quill) = 16.38kg

Weight for 550mm (350mm quill) = 16.52kg

About "innovative-Automation"

Recently, OMRON has developed a manufacturing innovation concept, called "innovative-Automation." With this concept, OMRON is currently committed to bringing innovation to manufacturing sites through three key innovations, or three "i's." Through these innovations in the area of automation, OMRON aims to enable significant productivity improvements in manufacturing sites in order to achieve high-value-added manufacturing. With the first "i," "integrated" (control evolution), OMRON will seek to advance automated control technology so that virtually any operator, even inexperienced operators, can effortlessly perform work that previously required the expert skills of experienced workers. With the second "i," "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), OMRON seeks to create constantly evolving equipment and production lines. By adopting a wide range of control devices and artificial intelligence (AI), machines can learn through experience and maintain themselves in optimal condition. For the third "i," "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines), OMRON pursues the development of a new harmonious relationship between human operators and machines; as they work together in the same workspace, machines will be able to assist human operators by recognizing human thoughts and behavior in a way that only OMRON, a specialist control equipment manufacturer who knows production floors inside and out, can realize.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think". OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to social systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 30,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. For more information, visit OMRON's website: http://www.omron.com

About OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc.

In October 2015, OMRON Corporation acquired Adept Technology Inc., a U.S. based leader in robotics, as part of OMRON's acceleration of its "Complete Automation Solution" strategy for its Industrial Automation Business, which provides automation solutions for the manufacturing industries. In 2019, OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies was formed as a merger of OMRON's safety and robotics businesses to provide comprehensive solutions for automation and safety. The company aims to contribute to realizing a new manufacturing environment where people and robots work safely in harmony.

Contact:

Emily Vorhies, Marketing Communications Manager

OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc.

Email: ORT-Marketing@omron.com

