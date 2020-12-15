Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

On 14 December, David Bandele, CFO of Hexagon Composites, purchased 2,500 shares in Hexagon Purus AS at an average price of NOK 36.97. Following the transaction, Mr Bandele controls a total of 15,870 shares in Hexagon Purus AS.



For further information please contact:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.