Bingbon Teams Up with Banxa to Extends its Fiat Gateway in Europe, Australia, and Great Britain

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Bingbon is more than delighted to announce its partnership with Banxa, an international compliant fiat-to-crypto on-/off-ramp crypto gateway.

Banxa is experienced at helping exchange wallets, and other crypto-related businesses withdrawals using a high range of payment methods locally and internationally.

Needless to say, Banxa is secure, fast and their KYC is pretty simple which makes it convenient for users. With Banxa's range of payment options paired with their instant processing, Bingbon's customers can receive cryptocurrency in their account in just a short space of time.

Regarding local currencies, Banxa's payment options support SEPA (EUR), POLi, and PayID (AUD), as well as Faster Payments (GBP). Therefore, cooperating with Banxa means users in Europe, Great Britain, and Australia are now able to buy digital currency on Bingbon's platform; BTC, ETH, LINK, USDT, USDC, and XRP using their local currencies.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa said. "Banxa is proud to partner with Bingbon. While Bingbon is a relatively new player, their commitment to their clients is total. They are always looking at ways of providing better services and solutions to their users. As Banxa grows as a business, we aim to work with partners that share our values of transparency and fairness, and we are happy to add Bingbon to that list."

As Banxa also supports international methods of payment such as Apple Pay, Mastercard, and Visa, Bingbon can also service customers from other attractive markets such as the United States, Canada, and Turkey.

"Partnering with Banxa was a good idea and we are extremely happy to have them as part of the crypto family. Previously, we had focused on the Asian market but now we want to stretch our arms internationally too. The international community is full of potential and we want in on that. We believe now is the perfect timing for Bingbon to this, and so we have decided to work with Banxa. Banxa adheres to international standards, and their services are just what we need." Chief Product Manager, - Daly Young

About Bingbon

Established in 2018, Bingbon is a digital asset derivatives trading platform dedicated to providing simple and professional trading products and services. Bingbon not only provides cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH but also global indices, commodities, forex, other contract trading products, as well as an automatic copy trading function. Bingbon aims to protect the interests of users while creating a transparent trading environment so those users can enjoy the ultimate trading experience.

About BANXA

Banxa is a fintech payments company with a mission - To bring fair access to cryptocurrency and digital assets to everyone. By providing the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets a suite of payment solutions with in-built regulatory compliance and anti-fraud systems through a single API integration. Banxa is regulated with offices in Australia and The Netherlands and recently closed pre-IPO funding round in the lead up to a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX-V), making it the first listed crypto payment service provider helping consumers access digital payments and assets.

