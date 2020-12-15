Identification of Natural Persons from the United Kingdom after December 31, 2020 (Brexit) As a consequence of the United Kingdom (UK) exiting the European Union (EU) on December 31, 2020 (Brexit), natural persons from the UK should be identified as third country natural persons with regards to the obligation of Trading Participants to properly provide the data to be supplied under Directive 2014/65 EU and Regulation 600/2014. Natural persons from the UK have been identified by means of the National IDs "National Insurance Number" (first priority) or by "CONCAT" (second priority) (Art. 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation 2017/590). As of 1 January 2021, UK nationals must be identified in accordance with the requirements for natural persons from third countries. Therefore the "passport number" (first priority) or "CONCAT" (second priority) must be used. These changes are relevant for Nasdaq Nordic Trading Participants for the following purposes: -- Identification of "client", "Investment decision within firm" and "execution within firm" on orders for all of Nasdaq's European trading venues. -- Identification of "buyer identification code", "buyer decision maker code", "seller identification code", "seller decision maker code", "Investment decision within firm" and "execution within firm" on Transaction Reports submitted by Nasdaq Nordic on behalf of third country members. Trading Participants are required to update its short/long code mappings for UK nationals in Nasdaq's Member Portal at the latest by January 4, 2021. Please be advised that it is possible to enter short/long code mappings in the Member Portal with effective dates to allow Trading Participants to update information at their convenience. Trading Participants that wishes to reuse existing short codes for UK nationals should close existing mappings per December 31, 2020, and update with new mappings effective January 1, 2021. Nasdaq Nordic Order Record Keeping guidelines have been updated to reflect these changes. Please refer to the guidelines for more information: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/order-record-keeping Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic "Nasdaq Nordic" refers to, for the purposes of this notice, either each individually or all together, to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Oslo ASA and Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Baltic. Nasdaq Baltic respectively includes Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. For further information please contact: Trading Operations tradingoperations@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 7360 Operator operator@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 6410