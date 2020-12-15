Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Maha Energy AB, company registration number 559018-9543, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Maha Energy AB applies for admission to trading of its A-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements will be met, first day of trading is expected to December 17, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 101,630,051 shares of which 101,146,685 A-shares and 483,366 B-shares. Short Name: MAHA A ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of A-shares to be listed: 101,146,685 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0008374383 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 124631 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 60 Energy ------------------------------ Supersector code: 6010 Energy ------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.