VIP-Media: Mohsen Syed Is A Leader In The Jewelry Industry, Discover How His Work Ethic And Passion Have Taken Him Across The Country

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Being successful in the jewelry industry is hard to achieve. With big names taking over the jewelry space, one might not feel inclined to take part, however, that didn't stop Mohsen Syed. For nearly a decade, Mohsen worked at a local jewelry company, which led him to discover his passion for the field. He thought maybe he should take a chance and start his own jewelry business, but he was hesitant.

"I treated their smaller scale business as my own just to make my face synonymous with quality. Customers told me for years to start my own, I was scared though, to take that leap of faith and bet on myself," Mohsen shares.

It was in 2013 that Mohsen made the decision that ultimately changed his life. Though apprehensive, he was tired of working for someone else's dream, he wanted to start working towards his own. He knew he had great work ethic and people that believed in him, he just wasn't sure if he believed in himself.

"I have been blessed with a strong work ethic and clients that believe in my craft and personal mannerisms, to have been able to reach new platforms to showcase my business. From businessmen to professional athletes, to the regular working man, my brand has slowly become a local and national name," exclaims Mohsen.

Taking that leap of faith paid off and now this guy from a small town outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is traveling all across the country to meet clients. Sometimes you just need people to back you up and believe in you, it makes all the difference. In Mohsen's case, it's his family, as they have always been there to support him, especially his mother. Now, with his successes, he gets to help take care of his family, which has always been a goal of his.

"My brand has seen every coast in the nation, with so much left to conquer. I went from the middle of the mall in a small town outside of Pittsburgh, PA to traveling the country meeting new clients, all because I bet on myself," says Mohsen.

While Mohsen recognizes his successes, he doesn't want to get complacent. There is still so much out there to achieve, as well as markets he wants to reach.

"There's still much more to accomplish though. My business partner has also played a great role in my success, just by believing in me! I never saw myself as anything less than in charge. So I took it upon myself to be what I needed to be to make sure we were all good," Mohsen states.

While Covid-19 took a hit to many industries including the jewelry business, Mohsen never let that stop him or his company. Before Covid-19, he already had his company set up in a private concierge style, which has allowed him to operate during this time. While his brick and mortar are flourishing, a large part of his business is traveling to meet with clients. With that not being an option right now, Mohsen has used that time he would have been traveling to regroup and restyle his services to fit more budgets so that he can get a broader clientele, and in turn, make more sales.

"Knowing a lot of people around me in the jewelry business were not operating the way we are used to made me work that much harder. Knowing that people that were in the same shoes as I, that were negatively affected by this was a hard pill to swallow. This business has been my whole adult life. It's what I know, and it's what others know me for. So I couldn't stop," exclaims Mohsen.

For the remainder of this year, Mohsen is focused primarily on relocating his brand and home base to Miami, in South Florida. He began his move prior to the pandemic, which put the move on hold. But he wants to use this move to give himself more opportunities and new businesses to come.

