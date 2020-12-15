The global industrial rack and pinion market size is poised to grow by USD 328.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The requirement of precision machining in the medical devices and aerospace and defense industry is driving the growth of the global industrial rack and pinion market during the forecast period. To cater to this growing demand, vendors such as ATLANTA and Andantex USA are offering a wide range of rack and pinion reducers, which ensure smooth and noise-free operations by providing very low backlash. These vendors use sophisticated gear manufacturing processes and equipment to manufacture such zero or near zero backlash rack and pinion systems. With the growing demand for rack and pinion systems with zero or near-zero backlash, this market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major industrial rack and pinion market growth came from the machine tools segment. Automated machine tools are capable of being programmed to execute machining as required and such tools are increasingly demanded by end-users.

APAC was the largest industrial rack and pinion market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising investments in the development of machine tools.

The global industrial rack and pinion market is fragmented. Andantex USA Inc., ATLANTA Antriebssysteme E. Seidenspinner GmbH Co. KG., GAM Enterprises Inc., Gudel Group AG, HMK Automation Group Ltd., Lomar Machine and Tool Co., Nexen Group Inc., Nidec Corp., Reliance Precision Ltd., and Sati Spa are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this industrial rack and pinion market forecast report provide a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global industrial rack and pinion market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Adoption of automation will be a Key Market Trend

Process industries such as power generation, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries are increasingly adopting process automation to achieve high accuracy and optimize production costs. These industries use rotary valves to throttle or plug the flow of fluids or gases in pipelines or ducts. Rack and pinion actuators convert linear motion into rotary motion and are generally used to open or close these rotary valves. With capacity additions, expansions, and upgradation of projects in the process industries, the demand for actuators and valves will also grow, resulting in the growth of the Industrial Rack and Pinion Market during the forecast period.

Industrial Rack and Pinion Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial rack and pinion market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial rack and pinion market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial rack and pinion market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial rack and pinion market vendors

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Glue Laminated Timber Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The glue laminated timber market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Industrial Vacuum Valves Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The industrial vacuum valves market size has the potential to grow by USD 515.22 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

