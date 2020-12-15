Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Modern Meat mit großem Produktlaunch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
15.12.20
17:20 Uhr
77,20 Euro
-0,20
-0,26 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,8078,8018:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.12.2020 | 17:53
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA sells the building Esch 25 in Luxembourg

Today, Leasinvest Real Estate sold an office building of 1,750 m², located Route d'Esch 25 in Luxembourg City. The transaction has been realized for an amount of € 13 million, costs for the buyer, which represents a yield of 4.8%.

Michel Van Geyte, CEO: "Leasinvest focuses on further dynamising its portfolio by divesting older buildings and concentrating on sustainable new projects."

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

On 30/09/2020, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounted to € 1.12 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (54%), Belgium (30%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 475 million (value 14 December 2020).

Attachment

  • 2020 12 15 LRE Sale Esch_ENG_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b5e60ec-9a97-487e-b57a-4cea0a6f0271)

LEASINVEST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.