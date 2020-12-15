Regulatory News:

January 21, 2021 2020 Annual revenues (after market) April 1, 2021 2020 Annual results (before market) April 15, 2021 2021 First quarter revenues (after market) May 27, 2021 Annual shareholders' meeting June 8, 2021 Dividend distribution July 29, 2021 2021 Interim revenues and interim results (after market) October 14, 2021 2021 Third quarter revenues (after market) January 20, 2022 2021 Annual revenues (after market)

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At June 30th 2020, Vetoquinol employs 2,401 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

