Cantargia announces intention of a directed share issue

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) hereby announces a contemplated placement of shares corresponding to up to approximately 10 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company through the issuance of new shares (the "Directed Share Issue"). The Directed Share issue will be directed to Swedish and international institutional investors. Cantargia has engaged Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Kempen & Co and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. to act as Joint Bookrunners (together the "Joint Bookrunners") and to investigate the conditions for a placement of new shares through an accelerated book building procedure.

The Directed Share Issue is intended to be carried out with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights pursuant to the authorization granted to the board of directors by the annual general meeting on 27 May 2020. The subscription price and the total number of new shares in the Directed Share Issue (the "New Shares") will be determined through an accelerated book building procedure (the "Book building"), which will begin immediately following this announcement. The number of New Shares will amount to no more than approximately 10 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company. Pricing and allocation of the New Shares is expected to take place before the beginning of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 16 December 2020. The Book building, pricing and allocation may, at the discretion of the Company and/or the Joint Bookrunners, close earlier or later and may be cancelled at any time and consequently, the Company may refrain from completing the Directed Share Issue. The Company will announce the outcome of the Directed Share Issue after closing of the Book building.

"During 2020, the CAN04 project has advanced significantly and the new data supports that CAN04 can be used to enhance and prolong the activity of several types of chemotherapy" says Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia. "Based on this progress, we are now developing the project in two directions. Firstly, additional efforts are made to advance the ongoing development in non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Secondly, we are taking advantage of the recent data by adding new diseases and combination strategies to the pipeline. Thereby, we are taking the next steps to build value around CAN04".

The net proceeds from the Directed Share Issue are intended to be used to (i) advance the Company's lead drug candidate, CAN04, which includes a broader program with clinical studies in new indications such as triple negative breast cancer. The broadening is based on the recent encouraging results with CAN04 in combination with chemotherapy, (ii) advance the development of CAN04 in non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer including additional preparations towards phase III, (iii) CAN10 clinical development planned to start early 2022 and continued activities in the platform project CANxx and (iv) for general corporate purposes and financial flexibility.

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights are to raise capital in a timely and cost-efficient manner and to diversify the shareholder base. By establishing the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue through the Book building, it is the board of directors' assessment that the subscription price will be on a market level.

In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, subject to customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 180 calendar days after the settlement date. In addition, the Company's CEO and CFO as well as the members of the board of directors of Cantargia who own shares, have agreed not to sell any shares in the Company for a period of 90 calendar days, subject to customary exceptions.

Advisers

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. ("Kempen & Co") and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. have been appointed Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Directed Share Issue. Advokatfirman Vinge acts as legal counsel to the Company and Baker McKenzie acts as legal counsel to the Joint Bookrunners.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0) 701 891154

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on 15 December 2020 at 17:45 (CET).

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy show a higher response rate than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About CAN04

The antibody CAN04 binds strongly to the target IL1RAP and functions both though ADCC as well as blocking IL-1a and IL-1ß signaling. Thereby, CAN04 can counteract the contribution of the IL-1 system to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in two clinical trials. In the first phase I/IIa-study, CANFOUR, first line combination therapy is investigated using two different standard chemotherapies in 31 patients with NSCLC (gemcitabine/cisplatin) and 31 patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel), as well as monotherapy in late stage patients (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03267316). Phase I monotherapy data from 22 patients were presented at ASCO 2019 and showed good safety with infusion related reaction being the most common side effect. In addition, the biomarkers IL6 and CRP decreased during treatment. Positive interim data from the combination arms was presented during H2 2020 and showed a higher response rate than expected from chemotherapy alone. A phase I study investigating CAN04 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor started H2 2020 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04452214). Additional clinical combination studies are planned to start during 2021.

