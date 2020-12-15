Anesthesia Face Masks Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 133 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global anesthesia face masks market report.

The global anesthesia face masks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Spike in demand for several MRI procedures in healthcare settings is one of the major factors driving the market growth of anesthesia face masks.

2. Focus on the development of phthalate-free material by many market players worldwide is another factor driving the global anesthesia masks market during the forecast period.

3. Silicone material segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of about 3.5% during the forecast period.

4. Based on usability, the disposable segment accounted for the largest share of about 88% in 2020.

5. The adult patient group segment is projected to see highest CAGR of about 3.5% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by material, usability, age group, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 28 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/anesthesia-face-masks-market-size-analysis

Anesthesia Face Masks Market - Segmentation

The silicone segment accounted for the largest share as the majority of anesthesia face masks, which are commercially available, are made up of silicone material. Over the past few decades, the use of silicone material in anesthesia mask design has continued to grow.

Single-use/disposable anesthesia face masks are widely preferred in the healthcare industry. The choice for disposable anesthesia face masks become less difficult while considering factors such as comfort, safety, performance, and reliability.

This age group segment is dominating the global anesthesia face masks market due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of various chronic and acute diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart & respiratory, and other diseases that need surgical treatment.

Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Material

Silicone

PVC

Others

Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Age Group

Adult

Pediatric

Anesthesia Face Masks Market - Dynamics

The growing demand for anesthesia face masks has encouraged several vendors to develop the latest generation technological devices to address the prevailing unmet needs in the treatment of several acute and chronic conditions. The anesthesia mask design technology has witnessed various technological advances and improvements, particularly with new mask materials. Over the past few years, engineers and scientists have worked on identifying optimal constitutive materials for anesthesia face masks, focusing mainly on flexibility, biocompatibility, surface roughness and cost-effectiveness. Technological advancements in anesthesia mask design have revolutionized and boosted the clinical outcome of anesthesia face masks. Advances in anesthesia mask designs have primarily ranged from changes in the shape of the mask, number of cuffs and materials used, such as rubber, polyvinylchloride, and latex.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Pediatric Anesthesia Face Masks

High Growth Potential in LMICs

Increasing Patient Pool across the World

Increasing MR Procedures

Anesthesia Face Masks Market - Geography

North America obtains a dominant position in the anesthesia face masks market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better access to surgical procedures with the latest generation anesthesia face masks, is the primary factor for the high market share of the region. The strong presence of key anesthesia face mask players is another reason contributing to the high uptake of anesthesia face masks in North America. The rise in the number of acute and chronic conditions, coupled with the necessity to treat such diseases with advanced procedures, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/anesthesia-face-masks-market-size-analysis

Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Turkey

Major Vendors

Ambu

Cardinal Health

GE Healthcare

Medline Industries

Armstrong Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

AdvaCare

ASP Global

Avante Health Solutions

Biotronix Healthcare

BLS Systems

Boen Healthcare

Drägerwerk

Flexicare

Dameca

Hsiner

Intersurgical

JG MORIYA

Koo Medical Equipment

Micsafe Medical Group

Plasti-med

Smiths Group

Sunset Healthcare Solutions

SunMed

VBM Medizintechnik

VYAIRE MEDICAL

Vygon

Well Lead Medical

Westmed

WilMarc

Winnomed

Wujiang Evergreen

Xiamen Compower Medical Tech

XIAMEN FIRSTCARE

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Medical Mask Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Face Shield Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Face Mask Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

U.S. Medical Mask Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg